Joe Rogan Blasts CNN For ‘Making S**T Up’ About His COVID Treatment

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan has blasted CNN for saying he used horse dewormer to treat COVID-19.

Rogan recently came out and revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and listed all the drugs he took to overcome it. CNN then revealed one of those things was horse dewormer, which Rogan says is absolutely not true.

“Do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said jokingly on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via Sportskeeda). “They’re making s**t up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company (ivermectin). They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that that’s a lie. A lot of people can say (that I used horse dewormer). The internet says it, who cares? But CNN is saying it, like Jim Acosta (anchor at CNN).”

Joe Rogan (Photo credit: Joe Rogan Experience, YouTube)

The main focus for Joe Rogan is the fact he has gotten better. He says he was only feeling bad for a day or two and felt good again. The UFC commentator believes that should be the main focus and not what drugs his doctors gave him.

“What (the media) didn’t highlight is that I got better,” Rogan said. “They tried to make it seem as if I’m doing some whacky s**t that’s completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation.”

The good news is that Rogan is once again healthy and has overcome the virus. As for his UFC work, he will most likely be on the call for UFC 266 on September 25 in Las Vegas. The card sees Alex Volkanovski defend his featherweight strap against Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Lauren Murphy, and Nick Diaz making his return against Robbie Lawler.

What do you make of Joe Rogan slamming CNN?