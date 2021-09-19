[ARCHIVES] Joe Rogan Rants About MMA Scoring After Lawler/Condit

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 3, 2016, 10:45 AM]
Following Saturday’s UFC 195 main event for the UFC Welterweight Championship between Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit, Joe Rogan took to social media to rant about the problems with the scoring system in MMA and how it may have cost “The Natural Born Killer” the 170-pound title this weekend.
Rogan, who has been calling last night’s Lawler-Condit title fight one of the best in history since the horn sounded to end the crazy fifth round, explains why the current system in place for scoring fights in MMA is “inexcusable.”
With the old school 10-point must system still in place for MMA, Lawler went on to retain his title after five epic rounds of action with Condit, as a split decision went his way with official scores of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47. You can check out the complete results of last night’s pay-per-view here: UFC 195 Results – Lawler vs. Condit.
Additionally, the longtime UFC commentator tells fans what they can do to help facilitate change. Rogan posted the following: