[ARCHIVES] Joe Rogan Rants About MMA Scoring After Lawler/Condit

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 3, 2016, 10:45 AM]

Following Saturday’s UFC 195 main event for the UFC Welterweight Championship between Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit, Joe Rogan took to social media to rant about the problems with the scoring system in MMA and how it may have cost “The Natural Born Killer” the 170-pound title this weekend.

Rogan, who has been calling last night’s Lawler-Condit title fight one of the best in history since the horn sounded to end the crazy fifth round, explains why the current system in place for scoring fights in MMA is “inexcusable.”

With the old school 10-point must system still in place for MMA, Lawler went on to retain his title after five epic rounds of action with Condit, as a split decision went his way with official scores of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47. You can check out the complete results of last night’s pay-per-view here: UFC 195 Results – Lawler vs. Condit.

Additionally, the longtime UFC commentator tells fans what they can do to help facilitate change. Rogan posted the following:

MMA's scoring badly needs an upgrade. There's no way the 5th and 3rd rounds should generate the same score last night. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

When his back is against the wall @Ruthless_RL brings it like no other. That 5th round was a thing of violent beauty. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

The idea that we continue to use boxing's 10 point must system for a completely different sport is inexcusable at this stage. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

It's definitely better than what they're using now. https://t.co/Z79EcAM5kf — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

Imagine how goofy football would be if quarters were scored as equal 10 – 9 rounds regardless of how much more scoring was done in each. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

Submissions and KO's will always be the most definitive ways to win fights but we should know exactly what points are based on at this stage — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

The more this discussion gets brought out publicly the more likely outrage will spark change. https://t.co/Dk8qcddoDu — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

Fights last night were amazing. Incredible performances in the main event from @Ruthless_RL & @CarlosCondit. It was a pleasure to witness! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

I think MMA could also benefit from more judges scoring a huge fight. 3 people deciding huge championship decisions doesn't seem smart. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

I would have to watch it again. You could easily score the last round 10 – 8 Lawler. Who knows who won the 3rd. https://t.co/gXJaQWVcAo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

That's where scoring gets weird with a 10 point system. It's so hard to quantify. https://t.co/tGdE7OmBeB — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016

That would certainly be an improvement. https://t.co/l7f3wZcVEx — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 3, 2016