[ARCHIVES] Rogan to Malignaggi: Shut Your Mouth About MMA Fighters

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 5, 2017, 2:59 PM]

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has heard enough of Paulie Malignaggi.

Malignaggi got into a verbal spat with Conor McGregor after some sparring controversy. Malignaggi was brought in to help McGregor prepare for Floyd Mayweather. Leaked sparring photos and footage enraged “The Magic Man.”

Lately on social media, Malignaggi has been getting into arguments with mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. One of them is reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said Malignaggi should move away from feuding with MMA fighters (via MMAFighting.com):

“He should shut the f**k up because if he wanted to have a UFC fight he can go over there and get his brain kicked in. He’s out of his mind. Stop talking. You’re a boxer. You’re a very good boxer. Just shut your mouth.”

Rogan doesn’t believe Malignaggi stands a chance inside the Octagon.

“There’s literally a million people in the world that could grab you and strangle the life out of you and there’s not a god-damn thing you could do about it. Sorry dude. Don’t talk s**t. They will give you a wrestler and he will punch your f**king face into pulp and there’s not a god-damn thing you could do about it. Not a god-damn thing.”