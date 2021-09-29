Jon Jones Makes A Vow In First Comments After Recent Arrest

Jon Jones has released his first comments after being arrested over the weekend.

Last Friday will be a night that Jon Jones will never forget. Hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, Jones was arrested for the fourth time since 2012. This time, the charges were misdemeanor battery domestic violence, injuring with a vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle.

Earlier today, more details from the chargers were brought to light. Jones allegedly pulled his fiancée’s hair and headbutted a police vehicle. There were other troubling details mentioned from the chaotic night, which included his fiancée’ stating that she did not feel safe being in the same room with Jones and his youngest child suggesting that Caesar’s Palace hotel security call the police.

Hours after these details became public, Jones posted a video to his Instagram Stories of him putting in a hard workout along with a sobering message (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol,” Jones wrote. “My brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever.”

“Now is the time to work harder than ever.”

“Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life.

“What the devil means for bad, God means for good.

“Get right back on my horse.”

Only time will tell if Jones will leave his comments at that surrounding the allegations leveled against him or if a more detailed statement is forthcoming.

Jones is still expected to make his heavyweight debut in 2022. There has been no statement from the UFC on if this incident will affect his future in the promotion in any way. However, company president Dana White did express his disappointment in Jones, also assessing that the former light heavyweight king has “a lot of demons.”

Jon Jones is due to appear in court on October 26 in connection to these charges.

Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on this developing story.