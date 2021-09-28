[UPDATED] Full Details Behind Jon Jones’ Recent Arrest Have Been Revealed

The mugshot and details of Jon Jones‘ Friday arrest have now been released.

Friday, Jon Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle. You can view the mugshot below courtesy of TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. pic.twitter.com/WlLXOJIL3u — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

Further, the first details behind the arrest were also released on Tuesday. As reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car. The alleged headbutt was so hard that it caused damage to the vehicle.

Since those initial details were released, more disturbing allegations have been publicized courtesy of the following police report.

According to the report, Jon Jones assaulted his fiancée, Jessie Moses, just hours after heaping praise and loving words upon her in his Hall of Fame induction speech. The incident is said to have occurred in a Caesar’s Palace hotel room in which their three kids were present. The alleged assault on Moses is said to have been severe enough to cause Moses to flee the room.

Back on the casino floor, Moses then told a security guard that she did not feel safe returning to her room. When she and her children were in the security office, Jones’s youngest child is said to have requested that they call the police.

Moses told police that Jones did not get “too physical” with her, but officers noted that she had a bloody lip. Police also found blood on the bedsheets and the room in disarray when inspecting the scene of the altercation. According to one officer, Moses also seemed fearful of Jones being released from jail.

Moses declined to have photos taken of her injuries or taking action toward filing a restraining order in connection to domestic violence protocol.

When speaking with police, Jones denied getting physical with Moses, though he admitted that he and his fiancée are currently going through difficult times. Officers state that Jones behaved erratically and strangely throughout the interview, at one point even “joking” that he was curious to see what they could do to him if he were to run away.

Jones is due to appear in court on October 26 after posting bail over the weekend. There is currently no estimate on what punishment Jones is facing for the above charges. Friday’s arrest made for the fourth time Jones has been arrested since 2012.

