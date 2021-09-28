Mugshot & Details Behind Jon Jones’ Recent Arrest Have Been Revealed

The mugshot and details of Jon Jones‘ Friday arrest have now been released.

Friday, Jon Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle. You can view the mugshot below courtesy of TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. pic.twitter.com/WlLXOJIL3u — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

Further, the first details behind the arrest were also released on Tuesday. As reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car. The alleged headbutt was so hard that it caused damage to the vehicle.

Jones is due to appear in court on October 26 after posting bail over the weekend. There is currently no estimate on what punishment Jones is facing for the above charges. Friday’s arrest made for the fourth time Jones has been arrested since 2012.

Stay tuned for additional updates from MMA News on this developing story.