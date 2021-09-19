Jon Jones Sends Teammate Carlos Condit A Heartfelt Retirement Message

Jon Jones, seemingly in semi-retirement himself these days, has taken to Instagram to wish friend and former training partner Carlos Condit well for his post-MMA career.

“The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit figuratively laid his gloves down in the middle of the Octagon this week, ending an illustrious career that spanned 19 years and 46 fights. The 37-year-old came to the fore in the WEC, becoming welterweight champion in 2007 and subsequently defending his title three times.

On an eight-fight win-streak, Condit entered the UFC in 2009, losing on debut to Martin Kampermann. He then went on a five-fight unbeaten streak, earning victories over the likes of Rory MacDonald and Dan Hardy, before capturing the interim welterweight belt against Nick Diaz.

In 2012, Condit challenged Georges St. Pierre for the welterweight title, losing via unanimous decision in a battle that will live long in many fan’s memories.

Carlos Condit and Georges St. Pierre face off at UFC 154 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jon Jones Pays Homage To “Inspiration” Carlos Condit

A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Condit had since 2009 trained in that city’s—and one of the world’s—premier MMA gyms, Jackson Wink Academy.

The gym is famous for its stable of celebrated fighters past and present, including the likes of Holly Holm, Donald Cerrone, and of course, Jon Jones. And it’s with Jones whom Condit formed an enduring friendship and mutual respect over the years.

In 2010, less than a year before Jones captured the UFC light heavyweight belt for the first time, Condit paid respect to the then promising talent and predicted his future success.

“The sky’s the limit for Jon,” Condit told ESPN. I feel honoured to work with him because he’s going to be one of the greats.”

PHOTO: LOWKICK MMA

Following Condit’s retirement announcement, it was Jones’ turn to pay respect to his long-time peer. On Saturday, the consensus MMA GOAT took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishments of Condit and wish him well for his post-fight career.

“Carlos, my brother, you have kicked lots of ass, won world titles, traveled the world, built excellent relationships, and have made lots of money. I will say your MMA career was a great success. Thank you for being an inspiration over the years. I respect you more than you will ever realize. I know you’re going to kill it in whatever it is you decide to do next. Always in your corner,” said Jones on Instagram, with the hashtag #happyretirement.