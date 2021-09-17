Jorge Masvidal Has A Message For ‘Clout Chasing’ Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Leon Edwards shutting down the idea of them meeting inside the Octagon.

There is unfinished business between Masvidal and Edwards. Back in 2019, Masvidal punched Edwards backstage following a UFC London event. Edwards has insisted that he’ll meet Masvidal again one day, whether inside the Octagon or on the streets. The bout has yet to materialize.

Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was primed to make the fight happen in early 2022. Edwards seemingly poured cold on those plans with the following tweet.

My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 15, 2021

Jorge Masvidal caught wind of Edwards’ response to Helwani’s report. He decided to send a not so friendly, yet “super necessary” message to “Rocky.”

If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p**sy a*s mouth you clout chasing biatch #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 16, 2021

Edwards has received some criticism for shutting down a bout with Masvidal. Top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns ripped Edwards on social media.

“You are scared! You call Masvidal out now you don’t want to fight. You call me out only when I have a title shot, now [you’re] ducking! You are fake. Man this [makes] zero sense to me. First the guy hit you with three-piece and a soda [in] your own country, nothing happened. You been asking for this fight for years, last month you just did and now you turn the fight down. Man [is it] just me or this guy doesn’t like to fight? It’s crazy!”

Edwards is the number three-ranked UFC welterweight. Masvidal sits at the number six spot. Masvidal is coming off a second-round knockout loss to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch. Edwards has gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings.