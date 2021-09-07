Jorge Masvidal Lays Out Clear Path For Nick Diaz Fight To Happen

Jorge Masvidal is hoping to share the Octagon with Nick Diaz and feels there is a clear path.

Many believe Masvidal and the Diaz brothers are cut from the same cloth. The two have gained immense popularity in part due to their authenticity. Masvidal and Nate Diaz even shared the Octagon once in a bout that Masvidal won via third-round TKO due to doctor’s stoppage.

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to the UFC on Sept. 25. He’ll take on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It’ll be his first pro MMA bout since Jan. 2015.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal told Ariel Helwani that he’s wanted a clash with Nick for years (via ESPN).

“If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick? I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there. If I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

Masvidal was last seen in action back in April. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in a rematch at UFC 261. “Gamebred” was knocked out in the second round. Masvidal has said he’s looking to return to the Octagon sometime this fall.