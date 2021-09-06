Jorge Masvidal Wants To Fight Both Jake & Logan Paul

Jorge Masvidal would love nothing more than to see both Paul brothers inside of a boxing ring.

On August 29, Jake Paul made it 2-0 in boxing matches against MMA fighters when he defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision. Paul entered the fight as the betting favorite, but there were some who felt strongly about Woodley’s chances going into the fight. Among these individuals was longtime friend and teammate of Tyron Woodley, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

Despite giving Jake Paul pointers ahead of Paul’s April fight against Ben Askren, Masvidal did not sugarcoat his prediction for the Paul/Woodley bout. Masvidal gave Paul no chance and said that Woodley would “kill” him in their fight.

Paul clearly didn’t appreciate this take, as the former Disney star would respond by calling Masvidal a “hoe” for what he considered to be Masvidal switching sides by picking Woodley. Paul even challenged Gamebred to a fight via Twitter:

“You played yourself. It’s super necessary you get your boss Dana to give you permission to get in the ring with me since you supposed to be nice with your ‘hands,’ Paul wrote.

Speaking with ESPN, Masvidal would formally respond to Paul’s accusation of side-switching and also met the YouTuber’s interest in a potential fight between the two. Furthermore, the Miami streetfighter would love to fight Jake’s older brother Logan, too, for good measure.

“”Who the f— is this Paul kid?” Masvidal said. “He thinks we’re friends, because I gave him some advice in the Ben Askren fight. Get the f— out of here, bro. I’ll slap you and whoever the f— you want, bro. I’m a fighter. Of course you’re gonna get offended…

Image from Jorge Masvidal’s & Jake Paul’s Training Session

“I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls,” Masvidal continued. “If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes — if they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.”

As Jake Paul alluded to in his tweet-challenge, Masvidal would need to get the blessing of Dana White and the UFC in order for the contracted welterweight to fight outside of the promotion. This gravely impacts the chances of the fight happening because White has repeatedly closed the door on ever doing business with Jake Paul. Masvidal is mindful of this obstacle but does not believe it is insurmountable.

“UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible,” Masvidal said. “Dana doesn’t like those guys and Dana knows I’ll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the f—ing assassin.”

Which fight would you rather see: Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul or Jorge Masvidal vs. Logan Paul?