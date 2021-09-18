[ARCHIVES] Benavidez Thinks UFC FW Division Is Being Set Up To Fail

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 19, 2019, 6:49 PM]

The UFC’s flyweight division has been in doubt for quite some time. After having several flyweights laid off, and Henry Cejudo now jumping up to challenge for a 135-pound title, the future of the division remains in question.

However, longtime competitor Joseph Benavidez will be competing against Jussier Formiga in a title eliminator at UFC on ESPN 4. Should Cejudo ever return to 125 pounds, the winner will likely get the next shot at his title. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Benavidez commented on the future of the division given the circumstances.

Benavidez said he believes the division is being set up for failure:

“Even if there is a title fight, which I think there will be, I mean, if Henry loses, he’s still going to be like ‘I’m the ’25 champ, you’re not getting rid of me,’ he has to defend it,” Benavidez said.

“But then, I kind of look at the state of the rest of the division, like, it’s getting set up for failure and being dissolved, because, there’s no one to defend it with after that. Me and Formiga are up there; who am I going to defend it against after that?

“Me and Formiga are out there as the No. 1 contenders to fight Henry, but Henry wins, I win, who are we going to fight after that, each other?”



