Justin Gaethje Makes A Guarantee Ahead Of Michael Chandler Fight

Ahead of their meeting on November 6, Justin Gaethje has made a bold prediction regarding his fight with Michael Chandler.

The eagerly anticipated lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will take place in Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 later this year, and a wide range of fans believe it has all the ingredients to become a fight-of-the-year candidate.

The two pressure fighters are coming off title shot losses—to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira respectively—and will be hoping for an impressive performance to stake a claim at another chance to win lightweight gold.

Gaethje and Chandler have been at odds for a while now, and along with their multiple altercations over social media, and an awkward exchange during the UFC 265 weigh-in show, both fighters are ready to finally square off this November.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Justin Gaethje opened up on what he expects from Chandler when they meet in the Octagon later this year.

“I know he’s gonna be ready. He says ‘The first guy to take a step back is a coward or some kind of lost soul’ or something. He’s not gonna be taking a step backward. He’ll be shooting for legs, and it’ll be early. So that, we can guarantee.” Explained Gaethje.

Both Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are NCAA Division I All-American wrestlers who have amassed a combined 29 knockout victories throughout their professional MMA careers.

With rumors circulating that Charles Oliveira is set to defend his lightweight throne against Dustin Poirier, it is widely believed that whoever walks away with their hand raised between Gaethje and Chandler will be next in line to contend for UFC gold sometime next year.

Do you believe that wrestling will be implemented during the Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler fight on November 6?