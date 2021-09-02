Kevin Lee Calls Out Mike Perry Yet Again Following UFC Vegas 35 Loss

“The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee is nothing if not persistent, as he has now decided to publicly challenge Mike Perry for the third time.

Kevin Lee is in desperate need of a win after losing his second straight fight in what was the fourth loss in five fights; and apparently, he believes Mike Perry is the man to get him that win. Lee has already confessed that his original desire to challenge Perry stemmed from his desire to have an “easy” opponent to get himself settled into the welterweight division. However, Perry turned Lee down and Lee was paired with Sean Brady instead.

When Brady was forced to withdraw from the bout last month, Lee once again called out Perry to step up and fight as Brady’s replacement. When Perry refused, stating that he was taking the advice of his team from now on regarding matchmaking decisions, Lee blasted “Platinum” Mike. In fact, he even went so far as to revoke the man’s Michigonian status. Lee then followed that up by stating Perry doesn’t even belong in the UFC if he is not going to step up and fight.

Ironically, after Kevin Lee’s loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35, it appeared that it was Lee who was closer to the chopping block than Perry based on Dana White’s non-committal comments regarding his UFC future. With “The Motown Phenom” feeling the heat, he has now decided to try once again to net the “easy” opponent he originally eyed for his welterweight return.

@PlatinumPerry December sound good to me — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 1, 2021

It’s unclear what prompted this third callout. It might just be a case of Lee being persistent, or it could have been inspired by Perry’s public outcry earlier this week about wanting to fight.

I just wanna fight. Between all the mess, the business, my team, my managers, I JUTlST WANT TO FIGHT! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Mike Perry and Kevin Lee share the same loss in their most recent fight, with both men falling to Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision in what was both men’s second straight loss. With Perry seemingly eager to get back in the cage and Lee remaining eager to fight him, maybe the third time will be the charm for Lee’s fight challenge as well as his go in the UFC’s welterweight division.

If Mike Perry decides to finally acquiesce to Lee’s invitation or if he hits him with the trifecta of rejections, we’ll bring you the scoop either way right here on MMANews.com!