Khabib’s Coach Gives An Advantage To Jake Paul Over Conor McGregor

World-famous trainer Javier Mendez knows that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Javier Mendez has been through a lot in combat sports. He is a world-renowned trainer who has worked with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Cain Velasquez. He is a man who knows when a fighter has what it takes to win and he is taking his pick in the potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.

“Jake has got so many advantages on Conor. Size being one of the big major ones, and the fact that he’s been boxing for three-plus years with really good boxing professionals that know what they’re doing,” Mendez explained to Betway Insider. “So no, he shouldn’t have to fear Conor whatsoever.”

Being the coach of Nurmagomedov, Mendez would be the man to have some insight on McGregor. The rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor was a fierce one, and it has continued long after the two fought each other. Having seen McGregor fight in person and most likely watching tape in preparation gives Mendez a unique perspective into his style.

Mendez has been privy to training footage of Paul, complements of his boxing trainers. Mendez is high on Paul and impressed with his skills so far. He does, however, see a spot that Paul should focus on.

“Instead, he has to fear people like Canelo. He would just smash him in one round, it would be embarrassing,” Mendez said. “He hasn’t got a chance against those kinds of guys, he really should stay away from him – but against Conor, absolutely he has a chance. Looking at the two, Jake’s got big advantages in size and power. Yes, he doesn’t have fight experience but he’s been strictly just boxing for a long time now. Conor’s not been strictly boxing.”

There is no official bout or even a hint of a bout between Paul and McGregor at this point but both sides have shown interest. McGregor is out for the foreseeable future dealing with his leg injury, while Paul is still in search of his next fight. Paul continues to try and entice McGregor back into the squared circle, and if money really talks, it could be a possibility in the future.

