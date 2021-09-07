Khabib Nurmagomedov Debunks A Pair Of Recent Stories About Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov has debunked a pair of rumors about him that have recently circulated the web.

Two weeks ago, a Twitter user posted a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov that has since been widely viewed. In the video, Khabib can be seen limping backstage as a young male begins to sprint towards him before getting intercepted and restrained. You can view the video below.

How stupid does someone have to be to try and attack Khabib? Scumbag move, especially when he’s clearly limping away pic.twitter.com/HlrsdP4Wl0 — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) August 25, 2021

“How stupid does someone have to be to try and attack Khabib? Scumbag move, especially when he’s clearly limping away,” the caption to the tweet reads.

Multiple MMA outlets then overzealously ran with the interpretation that the fan was attempting to attack Khabib based on the perception of the above Twitter user. But according to the former UFC lightweight champion, that is far from what really happened.

“He wanted a photo, but he tripped…” Nurmagomedov told RT Sport. “It was a fan who wasn’t let in. He saw me leave and ran up. He tripped, but I didn’t see it. He was behind me. He ducked under the barrier.”

Khabib revealed that he ultimately did end up taking a photo with the eager fan, thus putting to rest the rumor that he was nearly attacked. Some even claimed that the fan was carrying a knife when trying to approach “The Eagle.”

Another rumor connected to this video that has spread is that Khabib was limping because he was attacked after making his viral comment about ring girls being “useless.” The Russian would then put this rumor to rest as well.

“That day, we wrestled in the morning,” Nurmagomedov said. “I got a little injury from wrestling Zubaira Tukhugov. Things like that happen. Everything is OK.”

Based on Nurmagomedov’s on-record comments here, both of the above unfounded stories about him have now been put to sleep ala Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since that event, Khabib has decided to leave the sport of MMA behind. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to control his exit from the “big drama show” full of rumors and gossip that comes along with international fame.