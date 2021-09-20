Khabib Nurmagomedov Set For Two UK “Motivational Talk” Events

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take part in two “motivational talk” events in the United Kingdom next month.

Khabib, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever entered the Octagon, retired from mixed martial arts in 2020. At UFC 254, “The Eagle” faced Justin Gaethje in the main event. In what proved to be his final appearance in the cage, Khabib submitted “The Highlight” in the second round.

The Dagestani’s victory over Gaethje marked the third successful defense of the 155-pound gold. After winning the vacant belt in a five-round clash against Al Iaquinta in 2018, Khabib defended his title against MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before saying farewell to the sport after his clash with Gaethje last October.

As he continues to take part in new ventures and events since his retirement, Khabib has announced two events he’s set to feature at in the UK. Taking to his Instagram, “The Eagle” shared details of his upcoming appearances, which are dubbed as ‘motivational talks’ by the organization hosting them.

“UK 🇬🇧 get ready! I am sending you location for October 2 London October 3 Harrogate. For “The Legacy Continues”. I am partnering with @class.a.events for two exclusive events which will be to help @skt_welfare raise awareness and money for the support and benefit of orphans around the world. Buy tickets from www.sktwelfare.org/khabib before they sell out.”

Partnering with Class A Events, the Russian star will take part in two evening talks in support of orphans around the world. After the first event in London on October 2, a second talk will take place in Harrogate on October 3.

On their own Instagram page, Class A Events shed more light on what the “interview style” talks will involve and the cause they’re being hosted in support of.

“Join us as we engage Khabib Nurmagomedov in an interview style motivational talk to gain greater insights into his motivations, character and greater goals about leaving a meaningful legacy. Through “The Legacy Continues” we aim to raise funds in support of orphans around the world with @skt_welfare.”

It’s been a long time in the making.

2 exclusive evenings with the @TeamKhabib raising money for orphans around the world.

The team at Class A Events are looking forward to putting on a show to remember in Harrogate & London.

Tickets available on our website.#khabibnurmagomedov pic.twitter.com/FCbnAZCdsY — Naeem Raza (@naeemraza1964) September 19, 2021

Given the immense success he achieved in MMA, which includes an unblemished 29-0 record, it stands to reason Khabib will have many stories to tell. And having maintained his place at the top for so long, perhaps we’ll learn where he found his motivation from.

Where do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov ranks in the GOAT conversation? Is he the greatest of all time?