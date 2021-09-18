Lawler Explains Why He Prefers Fighting Nick Diaz Over Jorge Masvidal

Robbie Lawler has no interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal, but he’s amped for his upcoming showdown with Nick Diaz.

Lawler is set to meet Diaz on Sept. 25. The bout will be a part of the main card of UFC 266. This is a rematch from their 2004 bout, which was won by Diaz.

Speaking to MMAMania, Lawler explained why he didn’t have any interest in fighting Masvidal.

“No, not really. I trained with Jorge. Spent a lot of time with him at American Top Team. It doesn’t excite me to get training.”

With Diaz, however, Lawler knows he has to be on his toes because of the “Stockton Native’s” aggressive style.

“Obviously, we come to fight. Nick Diaz is a no-nonsense — he has antics in the fight — but really, he’s coming to fight, get you out of your game and look to push the pace. Obviously, I like to get into people’s faces and try to land big shots so it’s going to be exciting!”

Lawler hasn’t been seen in action since Aug. 2020. He was beaten by Neil Magny via unanimous decision. “Ruthless” is on a four-fight skid and hasn’t won a bout since July 2017.

Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015. He initially suffered a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva but that result was changed to a No Contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.