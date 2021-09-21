Leon Edwards Reverses Course On Possible Jorge Masvidal Fight

It appears Leon Edwards has changed his stance on a potential clash with Jorge Masvidal.

For many, Edwards vs. Masvidal is the fight to make. There just seems to be too much history to ignore. Back in 2019, Masvidal punched Leon Edwards backstage following a UFC London event. A bout between the two has yet to materialize.

There have been rumblings about a potential matchup between the two for early 2022 but Edwards seemingly poured cold water on the idea. “Rocky” took to his Twitter account to insist that his next fight will be for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Edwards spoke to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour and he said he’s now open to the idea of fighting Masvidal (via LowKickMMA.com).

“Yeah, for sure. November, December. I’ll be on (to fight against Jorge Masvidal). Apart from a title shot, there’s no other fight than him. Everyone knows this.

“I’m not scared of him. I’ve asked three years in a row to fight this guy and he turned down every single time.”

Edwards has gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz. It was a near-flawless performance for “Rocky.” What stopped Edwards from having a perfect outing was a solid one-two combination from Diaz that had him wobbly near the end of the fight.

Masvidal is hoping to shake off a brutal knockout loss in his second failed bid for the UFC Welterweight Championship. “Gamebred” has his lights shut off courtesy of Kamaru Usman in their rematch back in April.