Lima Seeks To Prove Himself To Fans By Outdoing Previous KO Of MVP

Looking to top his last viral knockout against Michael Venom Page (MVP) back in 2019, former 170-pound champ Douglas Lima intends to catch lightning in a bottle once again.

Slated for a second showdown at Bellator 267 this Friday, Lima will fight Page but this time it’s on MVP’s home soil. Taking place inside the SSE Arena, in London, England, Lima will look to line himself up with a fourth crack at a welterweight title reign. But first, he must deal with a former opponent in Page, who is eager to erase that viral moment from the history books.

The two are set to collide on Friday night. Lima shared with MMA Junkie his thought process before a fight of this magnitude. In addition, the former welterweight king underlined that the best way to win a fight is by finishing the opponent.

“No, never. It’s never just about the win,” he stated. “You’ve got to finish him. For me, the best way to win is to finishing the fight. That first one happened (and) went viral and I’m about to do the same thing this time around, even better.”

In 2020, Lima attempted to jump up to 185-pounds and challenge for a second title against Gegard Mousasi. The confident 33-year old came up short and returned to the 170-pound weight class where he would go on to lose again, but this time to the current, 170-pound titleholder, Yaroslav Amosov. After two consecutive losses, Lima is excited about another chance to take the world by storm.

“I’ve got a lot to prove to myself and to the fans, because my last two performances were not good. Not good at all. I understand that and I know the fans are frustrated as well. I got a lot of heated messages, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to show them what I can do and this is the perfect fight to show it. Lima said. It’s a big one, it’s a rematch over here in London and I’m super-excited. I’m pumped for it.”

With pressure mounting after back-to-back losses, Lima believes a second fight against Michael Page will showcase his readiness for another run at gold. Undoubtedly, a fight against MVP in London, England will certainly spark intrigue, especially if Lima can get the job done in style as he did in 2019. As the only man to stop MVP in MMA, Lima is confident he can capture another viral moment this Friday at Bellator 267.

Do you think Lima will finish MVP again?