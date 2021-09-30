Macy Chiasson On Aspen Ladd Bout: ‘People Are Sleeping On This Fight’

Macy Chiasson isn’t ready to let people overlook the women’s 135-pound division.

An exciting matchup in the UFC bantamweight division is on the horizon at UFC Vegas 38. Macy Chiasson is taking on Aspen Ladd on the main card portion of the event. Although many people might not be talking about the bout, Chiasson wants people to wake up and take notice. She spoke to James Lynch for MMASucka.com about this fact.

“People are sleeping on the 35 women’s division, so I think people are sleeping on this fight,” Chiasson said. “It’s gonna be a really good fight, you’re gonna see a lot of good transitions, you’re gonna see real MMA. I’m so hyped, I’m excited.”

Chiasson is on a two-fight winning streak. She most recently beat Marion Reneau for her seventh professional MMA win. Despite being fairly new in the sport, Chiasson has made a splash in the UFC since she was a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter. She was originally set to fight in the featherweight division as the TUF season was projected towards, but she has proven she can hang with the best at 135 pounds.

Now, she has a chance against the number three ranked fighter, Aspen Ladd. Ladd has raced up the ranks, beating the likes of Sijara Eubanks and Yana Kunitskaya along the way. Despite Ladd’s position in the rankings, Chiasson sees the fight going her way.

“I think we could see a really tirelessly, nonstop back and forth three rounder,” Chiasson said. “Or maybe a little reversal position in the grappling exchange. Or I catch her. My boxing has been on point, my hands are unlike any level and I usually don’t boost about myself like that but I’ve been working with Charles Byrd and he’s helped me a lot in the last few months. The secret is just basics — tight defense, always moving, never stay in a vulnerable spot, head movement, jabs, so I’m really excited to show off my basics. I think this fight could go many different ways.”

This fight was originally set to take place on July 24 but was pushed back due to an injury by Chiasson.

How do you see the fight between Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd going?