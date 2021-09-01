Manager: Kamaru Usman Will KO Jake Paul In Under Four Rounds

Kamaru Usman would knock Jake Paul out in quick fashion if his manager gets his way.

Paul has been making his mark in the boxing world for better or worse. He is now 4-0 as a pro boxer with wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and most recently Tyron Woodley.

Usman is the UFC Welterweight Champion and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to his Twitter account to share his belief that his fighter would knock Paul out.

After watching this fight, Kamaru Usman will KO Jake Paul under 4 rounds. Jake doesn’t have a punchers chance.@USMAN84kg @jakepaul — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 31, 2021

During an appearance on ESPN’s Ahora o Nunca, Usman explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to fighting Paul.

“I don’t necessarily care for the fight. I don’t care for it. I don’t really entertain it, honestly. But there’s a lot of work that I’ve put into my sport to get to the position that I’m in. And then when you see these guys come in and just, ‘Oh, I wanna challenge him. I want to challenge that guy, that guy, it’s almost disrespectful. It’s almost disrespectful to the point where, like I said earlier, I’m also the judge. And sometimes you might want to go out and send them a clear message and give them a harsh punishment.”

Ahead of the Woodley fight, Paul made his own hit list and Usman’s name appeared. With that said, Paul has claimed that his status is now “retired boxer.” Whether or not he’ll actually follow through with that claim remains to be seen.

As for Usman, he has another title defense to focus on. He’ll put his 170-pound gold on the line against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 on Nov. 6. This will be a rematch from their Dec. 2019 classic, which Usman won via fifth-round TKO.