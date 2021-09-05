Marvin Vettori Appears To Set Aside Past Beef, Offers To Help Darren Till

Marvin Vettori is possibly putting aside his past issues with Darren Till by apparently volunteering to help the popular Englishman with his wrestling.

At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till lost to Derek Brunson in a similar fashion to the way he did in his last fight at welterweight against Tyron Woodley. Till was outclassed in the wrestling aspect of that fight as well three years ago, forcing a seemingly disappointed Dana White to begrudgingly wrap the welterweight title around Woodley’s waist.

Indeed, Brunson also used his wrestling to neutralize Till in a mostly one-sided affair. After the fight, some fighters began to reach out to Till, offering to help him with this weak area in his game. One surprising name who extended such an offer was none other than Marvin Vettori.

Marvin Vettori and Darren Till butted heads after Till was forced to pull out of their fight earlier this year at UFC on ABC 2. Vettori accused Till of ducking him out of fear, which led to a heated exchange between the two. Till would even end up providing proof that he was truly injured with a broken clavicle in order to shut Vettori up.

Months have passed since then, and Vettori doesn’t seem to be one to hold on to old grudges. Evidently, the Italian has reached out to help Till improve his wrestling.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021

Till for real come by we do some wrestling — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021

There is always the possibility that Vettori’s offer is insincere and that this is a tongue-in-cheek shot at Till’s UFC Vegas 36 performance. Vettori has certainly built up a reputation as one of the biggest trash-talkers at middleweight, so that is a very real possibility. Who knows, maybe Darren Till will actually take him up on this offer, and we can see how genuine it really is.

