Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena Set For December 4 Fight Night

An exciting welterweight pairing is on deck for Dec. 4 between Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena.

The confirmed match-up was first revealed by sources at MMA DNA on Tuesday. “The Immortal” will make his 29th UFC appearance against the welterweight Barberena in an attempt to reassert himself in a division full of killers. While it is not official, all signs are pointing to the UFC Fight Night event taking place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brown was last seen in the Octagon against Dhiego Lima in June. The 170-pound legend turned back the clock in the second round and uncorked a blistering right hook to finish the contest. In his last fight, Brown demonstrated why his power has carried him through such an illustrious career at the highest level. Prior to that, questions of his age were beginning to surface after losing back-to-back fights against Miguel Baeza, and the recently retired Carlos Condit.

Barberena, eight years younger than Brown, will look to regain composure at 170-pounds after dropping his last fight by majority decision to Jason Witt. “Bam Bam” made his splash in the MMA scene in 2016 when he was paired up with the highly touted Sage Northcutt. The fight showcased the toughness of the 31-year old and he disrupted the UFC’s proposed narrative when he sent Northcutt back to the drawing board.

Barberena has gone through a murders’ row on his way up the welterweight ladder. The American has faced the likes of Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Vicente Luque. While “Bam Bam” fell short in all three of those occasions, the experience gained from facing the best the UFC has to offer is a valuable asset going into his fight in Dec.

With the addition of Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena, here is an up-to-date lineup for the UFC event on Dec. 4.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Mallory Martin vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Brad Tavares vs. Brendan Allen

Who is your early pick to win the between Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena?