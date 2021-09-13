McGregor Comments On MGK Situation With ‘WTF Is That Guy’ Energy

Conor McGregor seems to be taking the stance that nothing happened at all between him and Machine Gun Kelly last night despite multiple videos and photographs to the contrary.

Yesterday at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were involved in a heated altercation that nearly turned physical. The original version of events stated that the whole thing started when McGregor wanted to take a picture with Kelly but was rejected and turned away by his representatives. Both teams have since denied this version of events.

There are presently conflicting reports on what exactly happened to start the melee and who is responsible for escalating it, but there were videos and photographs that captured McGregor attempting to attack Kelly. This includes the Irishman swinging his walking cane in Kelly’s direction while being separated from the Cleveland-based artist.

Entertainment Tonight later caught up with McGregor for comment. McGregor basically denied the entire circus all while taking a sneak diss at Kelly’s profile and identity as an artist (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Absolutely nothing (happened),” McGregor said to ET. “I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you.”

“Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight,” McGregor said. “I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Conor McGregor was on hand as a presenter during the award ceremony, and Machine Gun Kelly was both a performer and a nominee. Kelly took home the award for Best Alternative for his single “My Ex’s Best Friend” and also performed “papercuts” during the program.

McGregor, of course, was with a cane because he is currently recovering from leg surgery after suffering multiple fractures in his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, an event that Machine Gun Kelly attended. In a statement to ESPN, a McGregor rep touched on Kelly’s attendance at this event.

“Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July.”

You can view the full 20-second clip of ET’s interview with McGregor below.

MMA News will keep you posted with updates on this wild story if and when new information becomes available.