McGregor & UFC Ring Girl Both Get A Laugh Out Of Khabib’s Comments

Both Conor McGregor and UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer are meeting Khabib’s recent ring-girls comments with utter amusement.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made waves last week when he proclaimed that ring girls are useless. Here is an excerpt of what he had to say:

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…”

It should come as little to no surprise that this opinion captured the attention of the MMA community, including Michael Bisping, who gave his two cents on Khabib’s take shortly after it became public.

There were some people, however, who were able to not only be unruffled by Khabib’s comments but were even able find humor in them. And apparently, that includes one of the UFC’s most famous ring girls, Brittney Palmer.

Both Palmer and Khabib’s notorious rival, Conor McGregor, both got a nice little chuckle at Khabib’s remarks by way of a risqué Simpsons meme.

Hahahah sorry not sorry! 😝 https://t.co/9m3ND2alJg — Brittney Palmer (@BrittneyPalmer) August 31, 2021

This post from McGregor is the latest example of The Irishman trolling Khabib at every turn. And if Brittney Palmer’s reaction to the meme is any indication, she isn’t taking Khabib’s words all too seriously, either.

Arianny Celeste is yet to contribute to this laugh track as of this writing.