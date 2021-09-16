Megan Olivi’s Heartfelt Message On The Retirement Of Joseph Benavidez

A pioneer of the lighter weight classes, UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez has decided to hang up his gloves, and UFC correspondent Megan Olivi released a heartfelt message after the fact.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the four-time title challenger has called it a career after competing since 2006. In his time spent in the UFC, the aggressive Team Alpha Male Benavidez found himself staring down the barrel of many title opportunities.

Challenging for the flyweight championship on four separate occasions, Benavidez lost the first two bids against Demetrious Johnson (2012-2013). Seven years later after climbing the flyweight ladder again, Benavidez would fail in his attempts to snatch the 125-pound strap off Deiveson Figueiredo in back-to-back losses.

With retirement life in the crosshairs, his wife and UFC correspondent Megan Olivi let the world know how excited she and Joe Benavidez are to be entering the next chapter of his life.

“You, my husband, are incredible. A pioneer. A legend. A record holder. And most importantly, a wonderful human being. I am beyond proud of you. Thank you for taking me along on this wild ride, it’s been the honor of my life to be by your side all these years. As so many have said today, the sport is better because you were in it. I can’t wait to see what adventures the next years bring, the sky is the limit for you. I love and appreciate you in every facet of your life. I hope you feel the love you deserve as you close this chapter of your life. No more weight cuts so let’s eat!” Olivi posted on Instagram.

“Some amazing stats:

1st flyweight win. Most flyweight wins.

1st flyweight KO. Most flyweight KOs.

19 flyweight fights, the most in divisional history.

(But let’s not forget his incredible bantamweight days ☺️)(I included a clip of one of my favorite fights ever incase you’ve never seen that epic finish. The pic following was us celebrating .. 11 years ago!)” Olivi posted on Instagram

Despite many of his shortcomings in competition, Joe Benavidez is a pioneer of the UFC with notable wins against Rani Yahya, Ian McCall, and of course, the “Triple C” himself, Henry Cejudo. In fact, Benavidez outpointed Cejudo by decision back in 2016. The 37-year-old legend will leave behind a UFC record of 15-6 with a pro record of 28-8.

Do you think Joseph Benavidez could have a future in broadcasting like his wife Megan Olivi?