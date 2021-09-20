Michael Bisping Has Some Strong Advice For Countryman Leon Edwards

Michael Bisping has weighed in on Leon Edwards‘ comments by advising him to take the Jorge Masvidal fight as opposed to waiting for a shot at the title.

Although he dominated Nate Diaz for almost the entirety of their fight at UFC 263 earlier this year, Leon Edwards was rocked in the final minute of the fifth round, causing a large portion of fans to believe this single-handedly cost him a title shot.

Despite being on a six-year unbeaten run, Edwards has yet again been overlooked for a title shot as the welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, is set to defend his 170lb strap against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Instead of being active, Edwards seems content to wait on the sidelines for his opportunity at a title shot, but Michael Bisping believes the Brit should settle his differences with Jorge Masvidal first.

My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 15, 2021

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me Podcast, Michael Bisping spoke on the Leon Edwards situation and gave his opinion on what the 30-year-old should do next.

“Leon Edwards came out publicly and said he doesn’t want to fight Jorge Masvidal. He says that he’s got no interest in fighting him because he [Masvidal] is on a two-fight skid… It just frustrates me a little bit,” Bisping stated. “That’s the fight you should definitely go after… Let’s remember Masvidal assaulted him [Edwards] and punched him backstage. As a man, you should fight him [Masvidal].”

Will we see Edwards take on Jorge Masvidal sometime in the near future?