Michael Bisping Hopes ‘Stain’ Dillon Danis ‘Will Disappear Now’ After Recent Arrest

Michael Bisping isn’t a fan of Dillon Danis.

Danis was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident that took place at a bar in New Jersey according to MMA Fighting. Danis allegedly “created a disturbance” at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill, which led to his arrest, a court summons was cited in the report.

Although many took shots at Danis for being arrested, on Wednesday, video was released of a cop choking out Danis. The video surprised many due to the fact the Bellator fighter is known for his jiu-jitsu, but he was intoxicated which likely played a role in him being submitted.

Danis submitted by a cop pic.twitter.com/zYFpbaGJyA — Ryan ♋📚 (@RyanSpencerMMA) September 22, 2021

To no surprise, fighters like Gilbert Burns and Michael Bisping took shots at Danis with Bisping hoping this means this is the end of Danis in MMA.

Hopefully this stain will disappear now. https://t.co/MXOGsE9wld — michael (@bisping) September 22, 2021

“Hopefully this stain will disappear now,” Bisping wrote on Twitter.

Dillon Danis is a close friend and training partner of Conor McGregor and has been vocal on social media blasting fighters which is why he is not liked by many within the sport. With that, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Bisping blast Danis, and hoping this will be the end of him in MMA.

Danis is 2-0 as a pro with both wins happening in Bellator. Yet, he has not fought since June of 2019 at Bellator 222 where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round. In his pro debut, he submitted Kyle Walker in the first at Bellator 198. Since his last fight, he has been rehabbing a knee injury but there have been no talks on when he will fight again.

As of right now, neither Danis or Bellator have commented on the situation. Danis did send a cryptic tweet but he has not publicly commented on the incident or being submitted by a cop.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s comments about Dillon Danis?