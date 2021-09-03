Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady Set To Take Place On November 20

Michael Chiesa will throw down against Sean Brady in a welterweight matchup this fall.

Chiesa is expected to face the undefeated Brady in an exciting welterweight bout for November 20th according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, who first reported the news. The venue and location are unknown at this current time, as the UFC has not yet made an official announcement.

Michael Chiesa (18-5) is coming off a loss to Vicente Luque in which he lost via first-round submission last month at UFC 265. Prior to the loss, the 33-year-old was on a four-fight winning streak after moving up to the welterweight division. Chiesa defeated the likes of Diego Sanchez, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Neil Magny before Luque stopped his surging momentum. Currently ranked as the #7 welterweight contender, Chiesa will be eager to get back into the winning column to hopefully enter title contention in the near future.

Sean Brady (14-0) was last seen in action against Jake Matthews back in March at UFC 259 in which Brady won via third-round submission. Currently ranked as the #13-ranked welterweight contender, the undefeated prospect will look to break into the top 10 with a win against Chiesa, who will no doubt be Brady’s biggest high-profile win if he is to succeed. Prior to the win against Matthews, the 28-year-old defeated names like Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev, and Christian Aguilera after making his UFC debut in October 2019.

Who do you see winning this welterweight clash between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady?