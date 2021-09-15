Miesha Tate is a mom of two young kids, so she knows when someone is acting like a child and isn’t afraid to say so.

Sunday night, Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation of sorts with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two had to be separated at the MTV VMAs. McGregor was removed from the vicinity of Kelly and seemed to throw his drink at him. The argument drew headlines, and some members of the MMA community have commented on the incident. One person with some insight into McGregor’s behavior is Miesha Tate.

Tate was on the Throwing Down show on Sirius XM, where she explained what she thought of the incident.

“I think he’s (Conor McGregor) a hothead and I think he can’t keep himself out of trouble because I just think he lacks the ability to swallow his pride a little or bite his tongue and take a step back, cool down, no,” Tate said (via Sportskeeda.) “He just feels so entitled to be able to do whatever the hell he wants, whenever the hell he wants and he doesn’t like being told no. He is like a spoiled little toddler.”

McGregor denied there being a feud, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight says he didn’t even know who Kelly was. This sort of action by McGregor is nothing new. He was arrested several times after similar altercations, one of the most notable cases being in Brooklyn, NY, when he attacked the UFC bus; and in Ireland, when he assaulted a man in a bar.

Do you agree with what Miesha Tate said about Conor McGregor?