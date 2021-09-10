Mike Tyson To Attend Holyfield-Belfort, Is Fight With Evander Next?

Mike Tyson will be in attendance for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 11), Holyfield will share the ring with Belfort. The 58-year-old took Oscar De La Hoya‘s place after the “Golden Boy” was pulled due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. This will be Holyfield’s first pro bout since 2011.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Tyson is set to attend the event and Triller has high hopes for the future.

Mike Tyson expected to be in the building tomorrow night for Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort. Triller hopes it’s a prelude to a Tyson-Holyfield event — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 10, 2021

“Mike Tyson expected to be in the building tomorrow night for Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort. Triller hopes it’s a prelude to a Tyson-Holyfield event.”

Tyson and Triller haven’t seen eye-to-eye as of late. Triller promoted Tyson’s Nov. 2020 exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. While the event was a huge success, Tyson ended up issuing the following statement.

“I’m a partner in Legends Only League, and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with Triller, so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club.”

It doesn’t help that Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh recently claimed that a “reliable” source told him that Tyson is afraid of getting knocked out by Holyfield (via Sky Sports).

“We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis. We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander. There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest! But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out.”

Time will tell if cooler heads prevail between Tyson and Triller. For now, the focus is on how Holyfield will fare against Belfort.