Miss The UFC 266 Press Conference? We’ve Got Your Highlights Here

If you missed the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference, don’t fret because we’ve got the highlights for you right here!
Tomorrow night, UFC 266 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be a triple header of five-rounders when Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy, and Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return against past foe Robbie Lawler.
All six names took the stage for the press conference yesterday, and you can find the highlights below! (h/t ESPN MMA)
Later today will be both the official and ceremonial UFC 266 weigh-ins. So keep it locked on MMA News throughout the day for additional updates. We will also be bringing you all the results and highlights from the pay-per-view come fight night!
Here is the full lineup for tomorrow’s pay-per-view:
MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET)
UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brain Ortega
UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy
Five-Round Feature Bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jéssica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo
PRELIMINARY CARD (8:00 PM ET)
Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM ET)
Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic
Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov
Martin Sano vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales