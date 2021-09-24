Miss The UFC 266 Press Conference? We’ve Got Your Highlights Here

If you missed the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference, don’t fret because we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

Tomorrow night, UFC 266 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be a triple header of five-rounders when Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy, and Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return against past foe Robbie Lawler.

All six names took the stage for the press conference yesterday, and you can find the highlights below! (h/t ESPN MMA)

Later today will be both the official and ceremonial UFC 266 weigh-ins. So keep it locked on MMA News throughout the day for additional updates. We will also be bringing you all the results and highlights from the pay-per-view come fight night!

Here is the full lineup for tomorrow’s pay-per-view:

MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brain Ortega

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy

Five-Round Feature Bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jéssica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (8:00 PM ET)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM ET)

Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Martin Sano vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales