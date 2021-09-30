HomeFacebook

MMA Fans React To Jones Arrest Details, Yan vs. Sandhagen & More

By Clyde Aidoo
Jon Jones Mugshot

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Full Details Behind Jon Jones’ Recent Arrest Have Been Revealed

Jon Jones
Jon Jones (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Yesterday, more details behind Jon Jones‘ arrest last week were revealed. Jones is alleged to have assaulted his fiancée with his children present and headbutted a police car. Here are some of the raw reactions to this troubling story:

Petr Yan Will Face Cory Sandhagen For The Interim Bantamweight Title At UFC 267

Petr Yan Cory Sandhagen
Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen

Yesterday, it was announced that Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will be competing for the interim bantamweight championship at UFC 257 after Aljamain Sterling was forced to pull out of the co-main event. Here’s how MMA fans reacted to this news:

Jake Paul Issues An Official Response To Tyron Woodley’s Tattoo

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley

After Tyron Woodley followed through on getting the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo, Paul gave a trollish yet self-described “official” response to Woodley, one where he expressed his love to “The Chosen One” and again requested to grab his butt cheeks. Here’s how fans reacted to Paul’s video response to Woodley.

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in the comments sections!

