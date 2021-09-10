MMA Rules Committee Will Evaluate The Safety Of The Oblique Kick

The aftermath of Khalil Rountree’s TKO against Modestas Bukauskas highlighted a controversial technique that has caused the MMA Rules Committee to take a closer look.

Originally, the oblique kick caught fire early on in the career of Jon Jones. While “Bones” utilized the kick more as a momentum disruptor, it seemed as though Rountree’s were intended to inflict serious damage. At UFC Vegas 36, Rountree used what looked more like a push stomp, which happens to be placed right above the knee. If the strike lands correctly, then the knee sustains damage. Of course, the damage depends on how hard the fighter launched the kick.

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Following Rountree’s violent TKO win, the uproar on social media was enough for the Association of Boxing Commissions to get involved. Andy Foster, the executive officer of the California State Athletic Commission, is the chairman of the Rules Committee. According to a report obtained from Bloody Elbow, Foster relayed an email indicating the following:

“The MMA Rules Committee will take this topic up at the next meeting for discussion and further review. There are no immediate plans to implement any rule changes in the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.” Foster wrote.

It should be well known that Bukauskas held no ill will after the oblique-kick finish, and believes it is a legal strike in the unified rules of MMA. With new weapons emerging in combat sports on a regular basis, the commissions will play a significant role in the safety and development of the sport. After all, just a few weeks ago, many fighters and pundits were calling for the abolishment of calf kicks, too.

Do you believe oblique kicks/push stomps should be banned from MMA competition?