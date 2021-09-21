Murphy Shares A Story For Her Doubters Ahead Of Shevchenko Fight

Lauren Murphy has taken some time to address her doubters, though she doesn’t let their words bother her.

Following her split decision win over Joanne Calderwood, Lauren Murphy extended her winning run to five and ultimately earned herself a shot at the 125lb title. While this could well be her final push for UFC gold, the ever-dangerous Valentina Shevchenko stands in her way.

Since dropping down to flyweight, Valentina Shevchenko has been flawless, besting all seven women who have opposed her and looking unstoppable while doing so, making her arguably the most dominant champion with the promotion.

Despite the champ’s division dominance, 38-year-old Lauren Murphy looks intent on ending Shevchenko’s reign and hopes to do prove the doubters wrong when the two come face to face at UFC 266 this weekend.

Lauren Murphy (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While talking to MMA News’ James Lynch, Lauren Murphy replied to those who believe she has no chance of winning this Saturday by sharing a brilliant story of herself overcoming the odds.

“It doesn’t affect me. People have really said that about me my whole career. Like, I fought for a championship way back in Alaska, and that’s my home state, and I fought for the championship, and people were saying it about me even in Alaska. They were like, ‘She doesn’t have a chance!’ this and that,” Murphy said. “That was one of the best wins of my life. It was one of the bloodiest TKOs I’ve ever been a part of, and it make the win that much sweeter in the end.”

As she continued, Murphy expressed her disinterest in involving herself with pre-fight talk in order to stay focused on the task at hand.

“Somebody asked me the other day, we were in the gym, and somebody I hadn’t seen in the while was asking me about it, and they were like, ‘So, is it time to shut a bunch of people up?’ And I was like, ‘People are gonna talk no matter what I do. So I don’t even think about it like that because if I start thinking about, ‘I’m gonna control what other people say about me,’ or ‘I’m gonna control what other people think about me,’ then it takes me off course.”

Lauren Murphy will be hoping to shock the world in less than a week’s time when she puts herself to the test against one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time in Valentina Shevchenko.

Will we see Lauren Murphy pull off a huge upset against Valentina Shevchenko this weekend?