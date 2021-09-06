Oliveira: I’m On A Different Level Than Poirier In Striking & The Ground

Charles Oliveira believes he is far above the level of Dustin Poirier in both striking and grappling.

After overcoming a lot of adversity in the first round of his lightweight title fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 262, an early second-round finish saw Charles Oliveira crowned 155lb champion.

Unbeaten in almost four years, Oliveira looks almost unstoppable but that will reportedly get put to the test when he faces Dustin Poirier later this year in what will be the Brazilian’s first title defense.

Coming into the bout boasting back-to-back finishes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier will look to capture undisputed UFC gold at the second time of trying, and despite losing just once in his previous ten Octagon appearances, Charles Oliveira doesn’t seem too impressed by the Louisianan.

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Charles Oliveira explained that, regardless of the opponent, he is going to be ready to defend his throne in December.

“Today I’m not worried about who said bad things about me, or who I’m gonna fight against,” Oliveira said. “My main concern is be ready to face any challenger [the] UFC chooses, and that’s what I’m gonna be in December, against Poirier or any other.”

But when referring to Dustin Poirier, Oliveira had some mixed opinions about the #1-ranked lightweight.

“Poirier is one of the most dangerous guys of the lightweight division,” Oliveira admitted. “[He] always walks forward, but I think I’m at a different level, both in striking and also in the ground. “I would submit Poirier,” Oliveira concluded about how the fight will go.

Originally known for his submission ability, BJJ black belt “Do Bronx” has evolved his game immensely in recent times and now has a much-improved standup game to accompany his grappling.

