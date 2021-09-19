O’Malley Reveals His Thoughts As Moutinho Refused To Quit At UFC 264

Sean O’Malley has shared what was going through his head during the three-round demolition of Kris Moutinho.

During the aftermath of UFC 264 on July 10, company debutant Kris Moutinho managed to gain a huge following despite being on the losing end of a dominant Sean O’Malley display.

Moutinho’s ability to take damage and keep coming forward for almost the entirety of the 15-minute fight did not go unnoticed, and while it was “Sugar” who came out on top with the one-sided victory, the 26-year-old’s inability to put his opponent away is widely considered to be disheartening by many, but O’Malley saw it differently.

Kris Moutinho and Sean O’Malley (Image Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Sean O’Malley opened up on what was going through his mind as Kris Moutinho refused to give up when the two faced off earlier this year.

“In the Octagon, I’m not having any internal conversations. I’m just in there performing. I didn’t care. I’m in there for 15 minutes. Each fight, I plan on going 15 minutes. So it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, my God, this kid won’t go away.’ It was like, ‘Holy shit, my highlight reel is gonna be so fuckin’ sweet; I can’t wait to watch that.’ It was just nonstop melting my fists off his face.” O’Malley explained.

Although he isn’t currently scheduled to fight, O’Malley has spoken about a potential December 11 return, with the American eyeing a meeting with either Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz before the year comes to a close.

