O’Malley Says He Has The Skills To Beat Yan, Dillashaw, And Sandhagen

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley believes he has the skill set to defeat the likes of Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Cory Sandhagen.

After rebounding from his first MMA loss earlier this year with a dominant performance against Brazil’s Thomas Almeida, O’Malley made his second appearance of 2021 at UFC 264 in July. Against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho, “Sugar” looked slick and sharp on the feet, and landed a record-breaking 230 significant strikes on his way to a third-round TKO victory.

In his post-fight interview, O’Malley shot high with his callouts, targeting former champions Petr Yan and Dominick Cruz, and rising contender Rob Font. But despite his in-Octagon comments, the 26-year-old later revealed his intention to continue fighting unranked bantamweights until his pay is increased.

Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz and Rob Font. Sean O'Malley called them all out in his post fight interview. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/KtsoGPVKRI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Despite seemingly holding little interest in bouts against top-10 opponents anytime soon, O’Malley has suggested he could defeat the elite contenders in the bantamweight division.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, the charismatic Montana native displayed the immense confidence he has in his abilities.

“I think I beat Petr (Yan), I think I beat TJ (Dillashaw), I think I beat Cory (Sandhagen), I think I beat all these guys. My skill set is there, I’m there. I’m 26 too, I’m getting better, not in the last couple of months though, but I’m on a fucking rocket ship.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Despite his most recent opponent already being booked to fight again later this year, O’Malley is still on the hunt for his next foe. Having suggested he’s happier taking on fighters outside of the 135-pound top-15, “Sugar” revealed he was offered former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar for UFC 268. “The Answer” is seemingly a name he would accept if the location and date had been better suited for him and his team.

“They offered me Frankie Edgar, which would have been a fucking sweet fight. In New York, on a day that Tim (Welch) has a huge grappling tournament, and he had a tournament before I had a fight, that’s his date. I didn’t wanna fight in New York anyway. So, I could be fighting Frankie Edgar but I’m not.”

𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒!!



🏆 Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

🏆 Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan



Get all the latest #UFC267 ticket info ⤵️

🎟️ https://t.co/cV4p2noQco@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Q0sIcnJxgg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 25, 2021

While O’Malley looks to continue his climb up the bantamweight ladder, the #1-ranked Yan, whom “Sugar” is confident he could defeat, is set to challenge for gold on October 30. Having lost the title via a disqualification to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, “No Mercy” will have the chance to exact his revenge against “Funk Master” at UFC 267.

Do you think Sean O’Malley is capable of defeating the likes of Yan, Dillashaw, and Sandhagen?