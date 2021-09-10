Oscar De La Hoya has been let out of the hospital after being admitted due to COVID-19.

Oscar De La Hoya is currently recovering from a battle with COVID-19. He has been transparent with his illness and now has been released from the hospital. Despite being vaccinated, according to the boxer, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and needed to seek medical attention. The illness pushed him out of his scheduled boxing match with Vitor Belfort for this coming Saturday. De La Hoya released a statement on his social media.

Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9XIKfKpDf6 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 8, 2021

“Hey guys, I am out of the hospital,” De La Hoya wrote. “I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can’t wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it.”

De La Hoya seems eager to get back to work and fight again, and that is good because his opponent, Belfort is still looking to fight him as well. While in the hospital De La Hoya promised to be back in the ring before the end of the year.

De La Hoya is 48 years old and last fought professionally in 2008. With the rise in popularity of these “celebrity” boxing matches, De La Hoya’s career, along with other retired fighters has been rejuvenated. If De La Hoya is motivated to make a return to the ring, there will be an opportunity to do it either against Belfort or someone else as long as the trend continues.

With De La Hoya out of their fight, Belfort now takes on Evander Holyfield on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Hollywood, FL.

Do you like these retired fighters coming back to fight each other in the boxing ring?