Oscar De La Hoya Makes Insane Offer To Floyd Mayweather For Rematch

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Oscar De La Hoya has dished out quite the offer to Floyd Mayweather.

Back in May 2007, De La Hoya and Mayweather competed in one of the most lucrative bouts in boxing history. Mayweather ended up winning the fight via split decision. The bout generated over $130 million in revenue. The PPV took in 2.4 million buys.

There was talk of a potential rematch but Mayweather ended up having a brief retirement. De La Hoya’s efforts against Mayweather ended up marking the last of him in prime form. He defeated Steve Forbes in a lackluster performance before being decimated by Manny Pacquiao, which led to his own retirement.

De La Hoya has been planning to make his comeback. He was going to face Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 but he ended up getting COVID-19 and was forced out of the bout. Triller is hoping to rebook De La Hoya vs. Belfort on Thanksgiving weekend.

TMZ Sports caught up with Oscar De La Hoya, who laid out a massive offer to fight Mayweather again.

“You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather. I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million.”

Mayweather retired from pro boxing competition back in Aug. 2017. He defeated Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO to end his career with a perfect record of 50-0. Since that time, Mayweather has dabbled into exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

