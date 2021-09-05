Paddy Pimblett Sends Message After Debut Win: “The New King Is Here”

Paddy Pimblett has put the UFC lightweight division on notice following his sensational TKO win over Luigi Vendramini, declaring that “The new king’s here.”

There was plenty of hype surrounding Pimblett’s debut at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday, and the former Cage Warriors champion certainly lived up to it. “Paddy the Baddy” was rocked by an early onslaught from Vendramini, before swarming the Brazilian with a wild flurry of strikes to earn a TKO victory at the end of round one.

PADDY THE BADDY

PADDY THE BADDY

PADDY THE BADDY

PADDY THE BADDY

PADDY THE BADDY

PADDY THE BADDY pic.twitter.com/4FWiC0QIME — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

The charismatic Liverpudlian with the Beatles-like mop of hair took to the mic post-fight to announce that “I am here to take over,” before declaring, much like he did leading up to the bout, that he’s the UFC’s “new cash cow.”

Pimblett (17-3) certainly doesn’t lack confidence in his abilities or marketing potential. And it seems the 26-year-old is the full package. Paddy is now on a three-fight win streak, with his latest earning him a Performance of the Night bonus, and likely, many new fans.

PHOTO: MMA MANIA

Paddy Pimblett Sends Message To Lightweight Division

Speaking to press after the fight, Pimblett turned the self-promotion dial up to eleven, announcing his arrival as the new king, and touting himself as the full package to perhaps become the UFC’s next megastar.

“This is my destiny. I’m here. I’m the new kid on the block, lad. People think I’m a grappler, and I just shut everyone up. I can strike, I can grapple, I can wrestle. And I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king’s here, lad,” said Pimblett.

Paddy also made it known that his life’s purpose is to put on performances like his latest, and revealed that he pulled it off on little sleep.

“This is what I was put on this earth to do, lad: entertain people and beat people up. It’s what I do. I only had five hours sleep last night. Doesn’t mean nothin’ to me. I was always comin’ in here and gettin’ a first-round finish. I said it from the get-go, and I delivered, know what I mean? I delivered, lad—sent Luigi packin’ back to be a delivery boy in Brazil,” said Pimblett.

What do you think? Will Paddy Pimblett become the next big star in the UFC lightweight division?