Paddy Pimblett Translates Puzzling Tweet McGregor Sent To Him

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has broken down the good luck message he received on Twitter from former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Pimblett, who is a former champion in the highly regarded Cage Warriors promotion, is set to make his much-anticipated UFC debut this weekend. In the UFC Vegas 36 main card opener, “The Baddy” will face Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini.

Since his signing in March, the hype ahead of the Liverpudlian’s first appearance on MMA’s biggest stage has continued to build. With a revered ground game, and comparisons with Conor McGregor, a fellow charismatic fighter from across the Atlantic, Pimblett’s debut is one of the leading storylines heading into Saturday’s event.

Ahead of his first walk to the Octagon, Pimblett received the well wishes from MMA’s biggest star. In a tweet laden with British slang, McGregor puzzled many fans with the contents of the message beyond the initial “good luck.”

“Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them meatball.” Wrote McGregor.

In an interview with RT Sport, Pimblett cleared up the confusion surrounding his interaction with the Irishman. The tweet’s meaning was about as bizarre as we expected…

“I understood a lot. You know what I mean, I understood it. What he was saying is, like, good luck, obviously. And then he was saying, like, when he was in Liverpool he was supposedly outside my house,” added Pimblett. “And he was with someone who’s now doing thirty years in jail. So that’s what he was getting it, know what I mean.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Pimblett added that he doubts McGregor had been outside his house. The Englishman suggested he’d have recorded the CCTV footage and posted it on social media if the UFC superstar had been there.

“As I said at the time, I know he wasn’t outside my house cause my mother has CCTV. So she had a look at the cameras for me cause obviously if McGregor was outside my house in 2017, I would have videoed that and put it up.”

Fighters are checked in and ready to put on a show this Saturday 👊



[ #UFCVegas36 | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 1:30𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/EI6F9gItsZ — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2021

As Pimblett prepares for his first bout inside the Octagon, a number of other European fighters are getting set for the card, which was originally slated to be the UFC’s return to London, England.

Alongside Darren Till‘s clash with Derek Brunson in a crucial middleweight main event, the likes of Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann, Modestas Bukauskas, and jack Shore are bringing a British flavor to September’s first event.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will have his hand raised in his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini?