Paddy Pimblett Vows To Never Reject A Fight Throughout UFC Career

Liverpool, England, invaded the Las Vegas APEX last Saturday when Paddy Pimblett promised the world a first-round finish against Luigi Vendramini and delivered.

Initially, many of the card’s fighters were scheduled to throw down in London, England. Although the company decided to move the event to their headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada instead, the location certainly did not matter for Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett entered the UFC as one of their biggest signings of 2021. A former Cage Warriors 145-pound and 155-pound belt holder, Pimblett entered the UFC with the same accolades that Conor McGregor carried in 2013.

Once the fight was underway, Pimblett faced adversity as Vendramini seemed to be getting the better of the striking exchanges. Looking back though, Pimblett is pleased with his performance and how the finish came to fruition. After “The Baddy” got buzzed by one of Vendramini’s punches, the Liverpool native saw red and uncorked a volley of hooks that folded Vendramini against the cage.

Off the back of his chaotic finish, the young upstart emphasized that he’s ready to face anyone in the lightweight division, whether it be an unranked or ranked fighter.

“I don’t care, lad. As I said, Luigi Vendramini was the fourth name that got put forward to me for this fight. Every other name that got pulled over to me I said yeah. I’ll never say no to a fight. I’m not a bitch-ass. Whatever name gets put to me on the contact, lad, I’m gonna sign, and I’m gonna fight them. I don’t care if they’re ranked, or they’re not ranked, or where they’re from, or where it is. If it’s in their backyard, everyone will start going sick when I walk out anyway. That’s just what I do.” Paddy Pimblett said to the media at the UFC Vegas 36 post-fight press conference.

The scrappy Scouser appears to be all-business following his debut performance. After turning down the UFC in the past, Pimblett believes now is the perfect time for a UFC takeover. The charisma Pimblett brings in all facets of the fight game will make his UFC journey an interesting one to follow.

Who would you like to see Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett fight next?