Petr Yan Will Face Cory Sandhagen For The Interim Bantamweight Title At UFC 267

Petr Yan gets the interim title fight he wanted in the UFC bantamweight division.

This past week the news that bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was forced out of his upcoming UFC 267 title fight was reported. This left his opponent Petr Yan looking for options. Yan was vocal about wanting to stay on the card and was willing to welcome any replacement. The UFC has come through and set up an interim title fight for the same night between Yan and Cory Sandhagen. First reported by ESPN.

The rematch between Sterling and Yan was one that was highly anticipated by fans. The nature of the way the last bout ended, with Sterling winning after Yan was disqualified, increased the drama between the two. Now with Sterling out, Yan has a chance to get another belt on his shoulder. Although it is not the undisputed bantamweight belt he used to carry, a win against Sandhagen would mean he is undoubtedly next for the champ when he is healed up.

Sandhagen is the right man stepping in at the right time. Although he lost his last outing to TJ Dillashaw, he is still jumping the line and getting his first title shot. Dillashaw would be next according to the rankings, but he is currently recovering from surgery. Sandhagen is the number three fighter in the rankings.

The bout is still expected to serve as the co-main event on October 30, with the headliner being a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Who do you think wins the interim title on October 30?