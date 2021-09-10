Pimblett & Erosa Open To Running Back Cage Warriors Fight In The UFC

Paddy Pimblett and Julian Erosa are open to facing each other in the UFC. The pair previously met under the promotional banner of Cage Warriors.

Both men were in action at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 36 event. During the prelims, Erosa took on the explosive Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest. After a competitive two rounds against the Canadian, “Juicy J” secured a submission victory in the third round by way of a D’Arce choke. The victory marked his second success with the choke in the UFC, having defeated Sean Woodson the same way last July.

Pimblett, meanwhile, was making his highly anticipated UFC debut. In the main card opener, “The Baddy” threw hands with Luigi Vendramini. Despite taking some hard shots from the Brazilian early on, the Liverpudlian recovered to secure an impressive knockout win late in the opening frame.

Backed up the hype! 😤@PaddyTheBaddy came in with a stunning UFC debut at #UFCVegas36. pic.twitter.com/dnLLo0fV2x — UFC (@ufc) September 5, 2021

With both men now looking ahead to their next fight, many have suggested a rematch between the pair. Pimblett and Erosa fought in the respected Cage Warriors promotion back in November 2016. In what was the first defense of his featherweight gold, “The Baddy” secured a close and controversial unanimous decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at Cage Warriors: Unplugged.

Having been unhappy to fall on the wrong side of a decision in their previous fight, it stands to reason Erosa would be keen to exact revenge on MMA’s biggest stage. Recent comments from himself and Pimblett suggest there’s a good chance the American will have the opportunity to do just that.

Speaking with MMA Fighting, “Juicy J” implied he’d be open to a rematch should Pimblett make the drop back down to 145 pounds.

“Yeah, people have been posting about that. I could see myself fighting him again. but I’m at featherweight and I can make the weight fine. He said he didn’t really cut much weight to get to 155.

“He looked pretty sucked up, and I remember on an interview he said he was gonna run through the 155 and 145 divisions, and I’m like, ‘If he decides to go to 145 I’ll be waiting for him.’ If they offer me the fight at 155 I’ll fight him, but featherweight is where I’m at.”

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Pimblett responded by flipping the script on his former foe. The Liverpool native said he’d be up for a second scrap, but only if Erosa makes the move up to lightweight for it.

“Yeah, if he wants to come to 155. I can’t make 145 again, it would be a tough one for me to make, a proper tough one. I’m a lot bigger now. I’d have to see if I could make it but if he wants that rematch, then he can come up to 155, it’s that simple, he’s big enough.” (h/t LowKick MMA)

Having both made it to the sport’s leading promotion, and recorded wins, the stage seems set for Pimblett and Erosa to run it back. Whether it happens next or further down the line is another question, but the latest comments from the two former rivals suggest their interactions are far from over.

Who should Paddy Pimblett face next? Would you like to see him fight Julian Erosa in the UFC?