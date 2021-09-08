Quote: No One From The UFC Can Get A Hold Of Tony Ferguson

It appears the UFC is having a difficult time reaching out to Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson was last seen in action back in May. He was defeated by Beneil Dariush via unanimous decision. It was the third straight loss for Ferguson. “El Cucuy’s” recent performances have been a far cry from when he was riding a 12-fight winning streak.

Many have been wondering what’s next for Ferguson. One potential opponent that has been thrown out by fight fans is Dan Hooker. After all, both men have exciting fighting styles and are coming off losses.

The problem is, Ferguson appears to have distanced himself from the fight game for a bit. At least, that’s what Hooker told the folks at Submission Radio.

“He’s gone rogue. Just didn’t pick the phone up. No one from the UFC can get a hold of him. That’s what I’ve been told.”

Instead of being matched up with Ferguson, Hooker is scheduled to collide with Nasrat Haqparast. The bout is set to take place on Sept. 25. It’ll be a part of the UFC 266 card. It’ll be on the preliminary portion.

Back in June, Hooker expressed his desire to fight Ferguson. Here’s what he told Submission Radio at that time.

“I feel like Tony is just a guy that I would love to fight. I feel like the fans would love to see that fight, I feel like everybody wants to see that fight, and I’m sure that will be one heck of a fight.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson will be making his way back inside the Octagon anytime soon?