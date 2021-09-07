RDA Explains What Makes Him A Better Fighter Than Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos (RDA) is certain he has better skills than upcoming opponent Islam Makhachev.

Former champion Rafael dos Anjos has been trying to work his way back up to the top since losing his belt back in 2016. He now was his next challenge ahead of him in rising star Islam Makhachev. This bout with Makhachev has been a long time coming, but RDA knows he will be victorious because he knows he is a better fighter. Dos Anjos has age on his side, but that is not the only reason dos Anjos thinks he has the advantage.

“I’m a better fighter than Makhachev,” dos Anjos told AgFight.com. “I’m more tested than him. I’ve been through several kinds of situations. I’ve fought anyone you can imagine. I fought for the title in two different divisions. I’m in a good moment now. I’m hungry. I’ve done some drastic changes to my career. I’m living in Rio, I’m in Brazil again. I’m focused. I want to be a champion again and I will.”

RDA has had a lackluster record since losing his belt. Going 5-5 in that time, he has dropped to number seven in the official UFC rankings. RDA and Makhachev have been dancing around each other for some time now, but with Makhachev’s recent success and rise up the rankings, dos Anjos is looking to use him as a stepping stone.

These two were originally slated to meet back in October of 2020, but dos Anjos had tested positive for COVID-19. The fight was pushed back and then canceled. RDA went on to defeat Paul Felder and Makhachev went on to fight and beat Drew Dober and Thiago Moises. With Makhachev’s stock rising, dos Anjos was once again interested in the fight.

Rafael dos Anjos had wanted to make a deal that once he defeated Makhachev, he would get a chance at Makhachev’s mentor, the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although that seems like a long shot, dos Anjos and Makhachev will fight anyway. They will be featured on the UFC 267 card on October 30.

How do you think walks away as the winner when Rafael dos Anjos takes on Islam Makhachev on October 30 at UFC 267?