Report: Greg Hardy vs Alexey Oleynik In The Works For January

Two heavyweight fighters will look to ring in the new year with a win.

MMA Junkie broke the news Monday that Greg Hardy will be meeting Alexey Oleynik at UFC 270 on January 22. There is currently no main event or venue officially announced for the event.

Greg Hardy came into mixed martial arts as a controversial figure with a past marred by domestic violence allegations. The controversy didn’t end when the former NFL player made his way to the Octagon. After being disqualified in his UFC debut, Hardy would later have a win overturned for his use of an inhaler during a clash with Ben Sosoli.

In his last two visits to the cage, things have not gone well for “The Prince of War.” Hardy was taken down and pounded out by Marcin Tybura last December. In his most recent outing, Hardy was flattened by Tai Tuivasa in the first round.

Oleynik will be looking to snap a losing streak of his own when he meets Hardy. The Eastern European last tasted victory when he beat former UFC champ Fabricio Werdum in 2020. Since the win, Oleynik has been knocked out by Derrick Lewis and the rising Chris Daukaus. Oleynik’s losing streak recently slipped to three when he lost a decision to Sergey Spivak in June.

With the addition of this fight, the slim UFC 270 card currently is as follows:

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker (Unconfirmed)

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Greg Hardy vs. Alexey Oleynik

What is your prediction for this classic striker vs. grappler bout?