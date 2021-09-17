[UPDATE] More Details Revealed On Revenue-Sharing MMA League

[UPDATE]

Days following our report that an MMA organization with revenue-sharing and benefits was set for launch in 2023, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has released further details.

The organization will be named the World Fighting League (WFL). The new league will be structured so that independent franchise owners will register a team of athletes from free agency or by league entry draft. In addition, the season will be conducted similar to other sporting events in which teams will play away from ‘home’ and compete for playoff spots.

Helwani also revealed the company’s new logo, as well as developing information on the WFL’s plans ahead of their 2023 launch.

* The group is comprised of several former/current professional athletes that have experience in NFL, NBA, MMA. The group also includes a number of MMA world champions and five former promoters for MMA that have garnered respect through years of business. Lastly, MMA executives, matchmakers, actors, and recording artists will also play a role in the WFL.

*According to Helwani’s sources, the WFL has been in development since 2020 and the non-profit was established May 3, 2021.

* Four Conferences will be a part of the league (North America, South America, Europe/Africa, Asia/Oceana).

* Each Conference will consist of at least eight teams, and no more than 24.

* Each team will consist of 24 league-registered athletes, with three athletes per weight class.

*The WFL is focused on its North American expansion first, although the structure in place adheres to a legitimate world league.

* As of this writing, they have six approved franchise owners (four in the USA and two in Canada) and have indicated that multiple proposals and applications are in the works for other teams.

* A Conference will begin once there have been eight approved team owners.

Helwani asserts that provisions are set so the promotion cannot take more than 50% of revenue. Some terms of the contract cannot be negotiated until a union for athletes is established, although that rule can change for franchise owners. Once the union is in operation the hope is that athletes and owners will be able to finalize the terms of their agreements.

What do you make of the WFL and all of the newly released details?

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 7:00 PM]

Combat Sports will need to make room for another player, as a new MMA league is reportedly on its way in 2023 courtesy of a number of “influential industry individuals.”

According to MMA Reporter Ariel Helwani, a new MMA organization is on the horizon and is set to launch in 2023. Here’s what The MMA Hour host had to say about it.

“According to sources, a number of influential industry individuals have come together to create a new MMA league that is structured more like the NBA/NHL/NFL rather than your typical MMA promotion,” longtime MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote on his website. “This new league would also include an athlete association that implements a [collective bargaining agreement] with 50/50 revenue share, guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance, and a pension plan. The plan is to announce the venture in the coming days, I’m told. They are hoping to launch in 2023.”

The details are certainly enticing for fighters, as the revenue-sharing system in the UFC pales in comparison to what Helwani is relaying. With most major sporting entities offering athletes up to 50% of the total revenue share, the UFC’s approximate 16-18% is seen as simply inadequate to many who view the company’s fiscal policy in an adversarial manner.

The UFC has recently been under the microscope due to alleged poor fighter pay. Currently, with the pay structure in the UFC, a fighter can lose half their check if they lose their fight. YouTuber-turned boxing star Jake Paul has publicly shamed the UFC for their payment structure that deducts half of a fighter’s paycheck if they lose. The 4-0 boxer went so far as to donate $5,000 to UFC fighter Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe back in June in support of fighter pay solidarity.

Details of the structure describe that fighters will be offered guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance, and a pension plan. In accordance with the announcement, details of the operation will be released to the public in the coming days.

As information about the new promotion comes to light, we will keep you up to date on what is next for the mysterious MMA organization set to take the world by storm in 2023.

Do you think this new MMA organization could overthrow the UFC?