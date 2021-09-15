Revenue-Sharing MMA League With Benefits Reportedly Set For 2023

Combat Sports will need to make room for another player, as a new MMA league is reportedly on its way in 2023 courtesy of a number of “influential industry individuals.”

According to MMA Reporter Ariel Helwani, a new MMA organization is on the horizon and is set to launch in 2023. Here’s what The MMA Hour host had to say about it.

“According to sources, a number of influential industry individuals have come together to create a new MMA league that is structured more like the NBA/NHL/NFL rather than your typical MMA promotion,” longtime MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote on his website. “This new league would also include an athlete association that implements a [collective bargaining agreement] with 50/50 revenue share, guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance, and a pension plan. The plan is to announce the venture in the coming days, I’m told. They are hoping to launch in 2023.”

The details are certainly enticing for fighters, as the revenue-sharing system in the UFC pales in comparison to what Helwani is relaying. With most major sporting entities offering athletes up to 50% of the total revenue share, the UFC’s approximate 16-18% is seen as simply inadequate to many who view the company’s fiscal policy in an adversarial manner.

The UFC has recently been under the microscope due to alleged poor fighter pay. Currently, with the pay structure in the UFC, a fighter can lose half their check if they lose their fight. YouTuber-turned boxing star Jake Paul has publicly shamed the UFC for their payment structure that deducts half of a fighter’s paycheck if they lose. The 4-0 boxer went so far as to donate $5,000 to UFC fighter Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe back in June in support of fighter pay solidarity.

Details of the structure describe that fighters will be offered guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance, and a pension plan. In accordance with the announcement, details of the operation will be released to the public in the coming days.

As information about the new promotion comes to light, we will keep you up to date on what is next for the mysterious MMA organization set to take the world by storm in 2023.

Do you think this new MMA organization could overthrow the UFC?